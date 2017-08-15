Portugal: Death Toll From Tree Rises To 12

(AP) – Portuguese authorities say the tree that fell during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed at least 12 people. Government official Pedro Ramos said 52 others were injured in the accident Tuesday near the island capital of Funchal.

The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival. The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island’s biggest annual festivity. Held Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church on the outskirts of Funchal.