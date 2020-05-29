Portugal Eases Restrictions After No Virus Spike

People wearing face masks for protection against coronavirus walk past nearly empty restaurant terraces near the beach in Cascais, outside Lisbon, Friday, May 22, 2020. Portugal has issued rules so that beaches, hotels, restaurants and national monuments can re-open. Tourism accounts for 15% of Portugal's GDP and 9% of the country's jobs, and authorities are striving to salvage some part of the summer vacation season following a lockdown. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

(AP)–Portugal is reopening movie theaters, shopping malls, gymnasiums and kindergartens after a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions over the past four weeks produced no spike in new coronavirus infections.

Also reopening in coming days are places of worship, courtrooms and large stores. The limit of 50% of seating capacity at restaurants will also be scrapped as long as eateries place impermeable barriers between tables.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in the Lisbon metropolitan area, some of those changes will come into force only after a review at the end of next week. Portugal has officially recorded almost 32,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 1,400 deaths.