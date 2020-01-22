Possible Case Of Chinese Coronavirus In Reynosa

Health officials in the state of Tamaulipas say they are monitoring a Reynosa man who has shown symptoms of the new coronavirus. The 57-year-old man had visited family members in the Wuhan region of China over the holidays – returning to Mexico January 10th. A few days later in Reynosa, the man started feeling sick, went to an emergency facility, and following an examination, the Tamaulipas health secretary sent an international alert notifying of a suspected case of coronavirus.

The man continues to be monitored, as does a travel companion, along with members of his family in China, who reportedly have not shown any symptoms of coronavirus. In China, the virus has killed 17 people in the Wuhan region and sickened more than 500 others.