Possible Motive Put Forth For Forth Worth-Area Church Shooting

The leader of the West Freeway Church of Christ is pointing to a possible motive of the gunman who opened fire inside the church and killed two parishioners Sunday.

In an interview with The Christian Chronicle, church minister Britt Farmer says officials were not unfamiliar with Keith Kinnunen, who had sometimes come around asking for a meal. Farmer says Kinnunen was always given food, but when he was recently refused a request for money, he got angry.

Church video from this past Sunday shows Kinnunen stepping out of his pew and saying something to a church deacon before pulling a shotgun from his coat. The deacon and another parishioner were killed before a member of the church’s volunteer security team pulled his pistol and took the gunman down.