(Dallas, TX) — A possible murder-suicide involving a Dallas County Sheriff’s manager is under investigation. Dallas police say Steven Gentry and Donnella Heads were found dead at an apartment near Love Field. Gentry was fired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2010 on claims he spied on female inmates in the shower, but reinstated on a technicality. He was fired again last year over an “alcohol-related” situation. Details of Gentry and Heads’ deaths have not been released.