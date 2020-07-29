Post Hanna Rains Keep Flooding Risk High Throughout Valley

The rain keeps coming down in the Valley in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna causing high risk for more flood conditions.

A flash flood watch expired early this morning. The weatherman says the good news is that the volume of precipitation is expected to lessen between now and Friday compared to Hanna and days since. The chance of isolated showers will persist.

Hanna also knocked out power to over one-hundred thousand customers and multiple street lights across the Valley. Crews are still hard at work to restore power.