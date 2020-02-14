Post-Impeachment, House Democrats Sharpen Focus On Barr

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020. file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington. Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe Thursday at President Donald Trump, saying that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. they had initially recommended in a court filing that President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. But the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department. Top Democrats plan to investigate what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement. The new oversight comes after Barr overruled prosecutors who recommended that Trump confidant Roger Stone be given 7 to 9 years in prison on his conviction for lying to Congress and other charges. Barr says that the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was his alone and that the Republican president didn’t ask him to intervene. Democrats say the move appears politically motivated. Trump has criticized Stone’s prosecution and praised Barr for getting involved.
