Home NATIONAL Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays
Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays
NATIONAL
0

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

0
0
Postal Service Finances
now viewing

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

5692bed8-3e60-417a-888d-e3853ec8dece-large16x9_MGNShooting
now playing

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Starbucks-Holiday Cup
now playing

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992
now playing

AP NewsBreak: Gov't Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

22885910_745434355648567_4475747250258164239_n
now playing

Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

School bus on blacktop with clean sunny background
now playing

$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992
now playing

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992
now playing

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

920×920 (15)
now playing

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

(AP) – The U.S. Postal Service wants to boost its business this holiday season by offering what few e-commerce retailers can provide: cheap next-day service with packages delivered Sundays to your home.

Retail giant Walmart says it is considering the Sunday option, which could reshape weekend shopping trips to the mall.

The post office says the pilot program allows consumers to place online orders with participating retailers before a cutoff time Saturday. Postal carriers pick up merchandise from local stores for delivery the following day, similar to the Sunday package deliveries it now handles almost exclusively for online leader Amazon.

It comes as consumers demand ever-quicker and convenient delivery.

The Postal Service hasn’t disclosed which stores may ultimately sign onto the program, launched in advance of retailers’ most competitive time of year.

Related posts:

  1. Reynosa Sponsors Gun Exchange Program
  2. Laguna Vista To Host New Aircraft Carrier Memorial
  3. Austin Authorities Say 3 Shot By Gunman Dressed As Santa
  4. SERGIO SANCHEZ
Related Posts
Starbucks-Holiday Cup

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_1877280cc0b842aa9746f5bef81312d8_12x5_992

AP NewsBreak: Gov’t Won’t Pursue Talking Car Mandate

Roxanne Garcia 0
59f944730bcf4.image

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video