Powder Falls From Plane Vent, Triggers Emergency Response

(AP) – Officials say a white powder fell from an air vent of an Alaska Airlines plane and triggered a hazardous material response when the flight landed in San Jose, California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports two flight attendants on a plane that departed from Seattle just before 5 p.m. on Thursday reported feeling ill after the powder fell from an air vent in the galley in the front of the plane.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich says one of the attendants was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She says no passengers reported any symptoms and the pilots weren’t affected.  Zaninovich says a preliminary investigation revealed the substance was probably residue from the aircraft’s de-icing system, which isn’t toxic.

