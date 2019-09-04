Power Crews Stationed in Florida Heading to Coastal Carolinas Ahead of Dorian

Power crews stationed in parts of Florida are heading to the coastal Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Crews in Davenport that have been on standby for nearly a week are heading to Wilmington, North Carolina after the forecast for Dorian shifted.

A total of 350 vehicles, such as tree trimmers and bucket trucks, will relocate to help areas in the path of the storm that are likely to lose power. Duke Energy officials say Dorian’s slow-moving nature has been unpredictable, making it tough to determine where to station crews.