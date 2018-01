(Brownsville, TX) — A power line mishap is responsible for an outage and the closure of a portion of an interstate highway in Brownsville. On Saturday, a power line fell to the ground on I-69-E. The cable hit an SUV, smashing the windshield on a portion of the interstate near Morrison Road which was the area shut down for repair work. Brownsville Public Utility Board crews fixed the problem, restoring power Saturday evening.

