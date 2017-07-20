Home WORLD Power-Sharing Deal Between Former Foes Taking Shape In Gaza
Power-Sharing Deal Between Former Foes Taking Shape In Gaza
WORLD
0

Power-Sharing Deal Between Former Foes Taking Shape In Gaza

0
0
Power-sharing deal between former foes taking shape in Gaza
now viewing

Power-Sharing Deal Between Former Foes Taking Shape In Gaza

gavel
now playing

September 11th Trial Date Set In Irene Garza Murder Case

missing person
now playing

Search Underway For Missing Harlingen Attorney

New-Zealand-considering-restrictions-on-laptops-other-gadgets-on-flights
now playing

US Says Ban On Laptops In Airplane Cabins Has Been Lifted

OJ SIMPSON
now playing

Board Grants OJ Simpson Parole

For many African girls, menstruation means humiliation
now playing

For Many African Girls, Menstruation Means Humiliation

trump and putin
now playing

Trump's Embrace Of Russia Raises Concerns With Top Advisers

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

GOP Senators In Last-Ditch Try To Rescue Health Care Bill

john mcain jpg
now playing

McCain Friend Says He's Focused On Recovering

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

Sessions Says He Will Remain In

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Judge Orders Texas To Lower Temperature In Sweltering Prison

(AP) – More than 2,000 supporters of former Gaza strongman Mohammed Dahlan have staged a march in Gaza, raising banners with large photos of him.  Thursday’s rally was the latest sign that a power-sharing deal between Gaza’s ruling Hamas and Dahlan, the Islamic militant group’s former nemesis, is slowly taking shape.

Dahlan backers opened an office in Gaza last month to rebuild his political operation and began disbursing $2 million in Dahlan-procured aid from the United Arab Emirates to Gaza’s poor.

The new deal could help neighboring Egypt contain Hamas with new security arrangements. The exiled Dahlan, who fell out with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2010, can launch a political comeback. And the embattled Hamas gets a chance to prolong its rule.

Related posts:

  1. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
  2. Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Final Dolly Reimbursement Funds In Sight For Cameron County
Related Posts
For many African girls, menstruation means humiliation

For Many African Girls, Menstruation Means Humiliation

jsalinas 0
WireAP_a4b26dfa4b764f358b65db82064f2c16_12x5_992

Less Than 1 Aircraft Carrier? The Cost Of N. Korea’s Nukes

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video