Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southern, Central Mexico

(AP) – A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least one person, swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage such as broken windows and collapsed walls. Ports, airports and refineries were not damaged.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the ámagnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday near Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km).