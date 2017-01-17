Home TEXAS Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain
Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain
Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

(AP) — A powerful storm system has unleashed strong winds and torrential rains across much of Texas, knocking out power, damaging homes and flooding streets.  The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down Sunday night in a Dallas suburb and elsewhere, but there were no reports of injuries. The weather service had issued a tornado warning Monday for the Houston area.

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans and players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.  Fire officials in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say more than 30 homes were damaged by high winds.  At least one event Monday marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was disrupted.  Meanwhile, hail fell in the Hill Country west of Austin.

