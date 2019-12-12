Pre-Construction Contract Awarded For Anzalduas Bridge

The city of McAllen has awarded an architectural contract that will design the construction of infrastructure that’ll eventually be put in place at the Anzalduas International Bridge to accommodate commercial truck traffic.

City commissioners this week approved a $3.8 million contract to S&B Infrastructure of McAllen. Operators of Anzalduas, which opened in 2009, are working toward making it a second major crossing for commercial trucks. Since 2016, lanes were opened for empty tractor-trailer rigs heading back to Mexico.

However, it’s forecast to be several more years before Anzalduas is ready for both north and southbound commercial traffic. The upgrades needed for that project are expected to cost more than $50 million.