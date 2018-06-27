Pregnancy Center Ruling A Blow For Abortion-Rights Advocates

(AP) – Abortion-rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision that invalidated a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.

But Democratic lawmakers and abortion-rights advocates are pledging to keep fighting what they call “fake health centers.” However, their next steps aren’t immediately clear. They say parts of the decision could help them push against laws in Republican-led states that require abortion providers to offer information about adoption.

Anti-abortion groups are cheering the court’s 5-4 decision Tuesday and say it rightly ends a law that required providers to share information about services they don’t support.

California lawmakers say the law was meant to crack down on centers that deceive women by failing to inform them of their options or providing medically inaccurate information aimed at discouraging them from having abortions.