Preliminary Autopsies Reveal Causes Of Death Of Triple Homicide Victims

Edinburg police are expected to provide an update today on their investigation into the killings last week of three people and the suicide of the suspected killer. In advance of that, the McAllen Monitor is reporting that two of the victims had been both shot and stabbed. Preliminary autopsy reports obtained by the paper state that 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu and her 19-year-old daughter Rebecca Cantu suffered stab wounds to their necks. The daughter had also been shot. The third victim, 30-year-old Aaron Cortez was killed by gunshots. All three were found dead in the Cantu’s apartment. The body of the suspected killer was found at a separate location. He has not been identified but Edinburg police believe he was dating one of the women. Police have not indicated a motive for the homicides.