Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks
Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks

south padre island texas
Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks

A new effort to bring cruise ships to South Padre Island has passed its first test. An initial study from a consortium of cruise industry experts finds the Island well-positioned to attract cruise ships.

The analysis by SPI Cruise Group names several Island tourist and eco-tourism attractions that would appeal to cruise passengers. The study also identifies potential cruise ship berthing locations. It’s estimated a floating dock and welcome center would cost at least 24 million dollars. The study group was formed to develop an action plan to make South Padre Island the first new U.S. port of call in 50 years.

The feasibility study was requested by the Island’s leadership, which says many more studies will have to be done before anything is approved.

