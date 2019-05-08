Preliminary Discussions Underway On Possible School Closures In Brownsville

Brownsville school officials have begun discussions on what’s expected to be a contentious process of consolidating and closing schools. The school district’s facilities committee has agreed to hire an independent demographer to help decide which schools to consolidate and which to close.

Data from the district’s planner shows enrollment has dropped by more than 4,500 students over the last nine years, with another decline projected for next year. The data also shows Brownsville’s birth rate has fallen during that time.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Hatton says officials are only in the discussion phase and there is no timeline for moving forward with any school consolidation and closure plan. Any plan that is proposed would have to be approved by the BISD Board of Trustees.