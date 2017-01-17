Premiums Would Rise Under 2016 GOP Repeal Bill

(AP) – Congress’ nonpartisan budget analyst says premiums would jump sharply and millions more people would be without health coverage under a bill Republicans passed last year eliminating President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

The Congressional Budget office says under that measure, premiums for people buying policies on the law’s online marketplaces would jump up to 25 percent in the first year after enactment. They’d about double by 2026. It also says there’d be 18 million new uninsured people in the first year after enactment. That number would grow to 32 million by 2026.

Republicans have said they’re using last year’s bill as a starting point as they try to dismantle Obama’s law this year and replace it. Last year’s measure did not include any replacement provisions. Obama vetoed last year’s bill.