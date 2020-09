President Trump says top Democratic leaders in Congress don’t want a deal on a new stimulus package.

Trump told reporters at the White House that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer believe no deal helps them politically. He claimed Pelosi and Schumer don’t have respect for the American people.

Trump insisted he’s taking the high road by not meeting with them. He added that he would hold a meeting immediately if he thought it would lead to something.