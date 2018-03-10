Home WORLD President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage
President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage
President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage

INDONESIA FLOOD DAMAGE
President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage

(AP) – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has arrived in a hard-hit city to see damage and recovery from the earthquake and tsunami that struck a central island last week.  Widodo was expected to tour various areas and visit a hospital Wednesday.

The government has said hundreds of people were severely injured in Friday’s disasters. And the official toll of 1,234 dead is expected to grow as more bodies are recovered in the damaged areas.  He said foreign aid is starting to reach the area. President Donald Trump called Widodo on Tuesday to offer assistance with both the emergency phase and reconstruction.

Widodo said there’s still a lot of work to be done, but he added that conditions are improving.  “Logistics are in and continue to spread, there are places that we haven’t reached,” he said. “I’ve instructed the governor to recommend the markets to be reopened, we want to start reviving the economy.”

