President Lauds Rescue Efforts After Japan Crash

(AP) – President Donald Trump is thanking U.S. forces in Japan for their work trying to rescue crew members after two U.S. warplanes collided and crashed off the coast of Japan early Thursday. Two of seven crew members have been recovered so far. One was dead and the other is in fair condition. Five others remain missing.

The Marine Corps said the planes collided during a training exercise after taking off from a base near Hiroshima. They were involved in routine training, including aerial refueling. Trump tweeted on Thursday that his thoughts and prayers are with the Marine Corps crew members involved in the collision. He thanked the U.S. Forces in Japan for their “immediate response and rescue efforts” and said “Whatever you need, we are here for you.”