President Trump Agrees To Meet Sen. Schumer After McAllen Visit

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), center, leaves an immigration detention facility after touring it along with and a Democratic delegation on Friday, July 19, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

President Trump says he is going to meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after the Democrat’s visit to McAllen. Schumer, who was in McAllen over the weekend, says he saw one decent immigrant facility, which is run by Catholic charities, but the others were “awful.”

In a tweet Sunday, the President praised Schumer and other Democratic Senators for their visit saying, “This is a GREAT thing!” In his tweet, President Trump also said Senator Schumer wants to meet and that he “will set up a meeting ASAP!”

