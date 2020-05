President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is allowing places of worship to open back up as essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as the Center for Disease Control is set to release new guidelines today about safely re-opening by requiring face coverings.

Speaking to the press, Trump said it’s “not right” that some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential businesses and not places of worship. He added that “America needs more prayer, not less.”