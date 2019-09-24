NATIONALTRENDING

President Trump Authorizes Release Of Transcript Of Call With Ukraine’s President

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

President Trump is authorizing the release of a transcript of his phone conversation with the president of Ukraine. Trump tweeted that it will be a complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskiy and it’ll be released Wednesday. That call is the subject of a whistleblower complaint.

The President had frozen scheduled military aide to that country a week before the call. There are reports he repeatedly asked Zelenskiy to start an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son during the call. Trump later released the military aide after the whistleblower complaint was made.

