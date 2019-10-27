President Trump Confirms ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi Killed By U.S. Special Forces

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. President Donald Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. Speaking at the White House Sunday morning, President Trump claimed victory while announcing the death.

Al-Baghdadi was killed during a raid by the U.S. military in northwest Syria on Saturday. Trump says special forces chased Baghdadi into a tunnel where he was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” He said Baghdadi reached the end of the tunnel and blew himself up, along with three children. Trump says DNA test results confirmed that the person killed is the ISIS leader.