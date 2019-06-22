President Trump Delays ICE Immigration Raids

ICE immigration raids scheduled for tomorrow will be put on hold. On Twitter today, President Trump said the move comes “at the request of Democrats.” He added that Democrats and Republicans will get together to see if they can work out a solution to the illegal immigration issue at the Southern Border. He said if an agreement can’t be met within the next two weeks, the deportations will start.

Originally, the plan was to have ICE agents roundup around two-thousand people with standing deportation orders in ten cities this Sunday.