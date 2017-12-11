Home NATIONAL President Trump, Duterte Meet In Manila
President Trump, Duterte Meet In Manila
President Trump, Duterte Meet In Manila

Philippines Southeast Asia
President Trump, Duterte Meet In Manila

(AP) President Donald Trump is attending a gala in the Philippines celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR’-tay) greeted President Trump and other leaders one by one as they arrived at a convention center in Manila for the glitzy event.
President Trump is slated to attend a pair of international summits and meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Duterte has come under fierce criticism from human rights groups for overseeing a violent drug war complete with extrajudicial killings.
President Trump and Duterte will hold more formal talks on Monday

