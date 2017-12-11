President Trump, Duterte Meet In Manila

(AP) President Donald Trump is attending a gala in the Philippines celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR’-tay) greeted President Trump and other leaders one by one as they arrived at a convention center in Manila for the glitzy event.

President Trump is slated to attend a pair of international summits and meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has come under fierce criticism from human rights groups for overseeing a violent drug war complete with extrajudicial killings.

President Trump and Duterte will hold more formal talks on Monday