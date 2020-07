President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House is pressuring schools to reopen in the fall as coronavirus cases spike in most states.

President Trump says it’s time to do it. He doesn’t want governors to “keep the schools closed for political reasons.” During a roundtable discussion, VP Pence also said they’re concerned children are falling behind in the classroom.