President Trump Having ‘Meaningful Discussions’ with Dems on Gun Control

President Trump says he is having “meaningful discussions” with Democrats about gun legislation. Speaking today at the White House, Trump said they are looking into enhancing the background check system currently in place. Trump reiterated that gun violence in America is a “mental problem” and that “it’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the people.”

However, Trump says he is a strong believer in the Second Amendment right to bear arms and echoed the National Rife Association’s stance that gun legislation is a “slippery slope.” Less than two weeks ago, the President said that he disagreed with the concept following the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.