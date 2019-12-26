President Trump Is Weighing In On Crisis In Syria

A warning is going out to Russia, Syria and Iran. In a tweet Thursday morning, President Trump warned the three nations against killing innocent civilians in Syria. He wrote they’re killing, or about to kill thousands of innocent people in Idlib Province. He asked them in the tweet not to do it. He wrote that Turkey is working hard to stop the carnage. That province is the last stronghold of rebels battling the Assad government.

Air strikes by Russian and Syrian planes have killed dozens this month, and displaced tens of thousands. The President ordered most U.S. troops to leave Syria and handed over control to Turkey.