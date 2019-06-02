President Trump Makes Unannounced Stop At VA Church

President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump is honoring the victims of last week’s deadly shooting in Virginia Beach.

The President made an unannounced stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna today where he walked on stage and met with the church’s pastor and participated in a prayer for the victims and community of Virginia Beach.

On Friday, 12 people were killed and others hurt when a gunman opened fire on his co-workers at a government office. Trump’s visit was short and he did not make remarks on stage before departing.