NATIONALTRENDING

President Trump Makes Unannounced Stop At VA Church

By 244 views
0
President Donald Trump smiles as he arrives on stage to receive a prayer at McLean Bible Church, in Vienna, Va., Sunday June 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump is honoring the victims of last week’s deadly shooting in Virginia Beach.

The President made an unannounced stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna today where he walked on stage and met with the church’s pastor and participated in a prayer for the victims and community of Virginia Beach.

On Friday, 12 people were killed and others hurt when a gunman opened fire on his co-workers at a government office. Trump’s visit was short and he did not make remarks on stage before departing.

Law Enforcement Investigation Into Santa Rosa School District Expands

Previous article

FAA Issues Warning About New Problem With Boeing Planes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL