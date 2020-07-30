President Trump Meets With Family Of Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Gloria Guillen, the mother of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington.

Gloria Guillen, the mother of slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington.

President Trump is meeting with the family of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen in the Oval Office. Vanessa’s Mother Gloria asked the President to help in finding out what happened to her daughter and who is responsible.

President Trump said Guillen’s death hit him “very hard” and told the family that Vanessa “was a spectacular person.” Trump added that the Defense Department and Justice Department will be getting involved because he doesn’t “want this swept under the rug.” Vanessa Guillen’s remains were discovered a few weeks ago, months after her disappearance from Fort Hood.