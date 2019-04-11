LOCALTRENDING

President Trump Mentions Valley Border Crisis To Supporters In San Antonio

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after attending a fundraising event, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump says illegal immigrants are dying after crossing the border into the U.S.

During a roundtable discussion with supporters in San Antonio yesterday, Trump said he is hearing from border area residents including those in Brooks County who say they are finding bodies all over their fields, even some pregnant women. He also tweeted his distaste for what he calls the Democrats’ “open border mindset” saying it exposes people here to peril.

In a counter-rally yesterday, former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro denounced the Trump administration’s immigration policies calling them “downright stupid.”

