Home NATIONAL President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall
President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall

0
0
Trump Border Wall
now viewing

President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall

Indonesia Tsunami
now playing

Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280

UK Police Free 2 Drone Suspects In Gatwick Travel Chaos

New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings

Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

Jennie-O Recalls Nore Than 164,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

Spike In Recycling After Boil-Water Notice

2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings

Trump's Reluctant Backers Sour On His Leadership, Policies

Dems Would OK Money For Border Security, No Wall

Death Toll Climbs To 222 In Indonesia Tsunami

(AP)  Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a shutdown of one-fourth of the federal government entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.
In fact, a top White House official warned the shutdown could stretch into January.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is also the budget director, said he was waiting to hear from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York about a counteroffer the White House presented Schumer over the weekend.
Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump’s $5.7 billion request and $1.3 billion Democrats have offered.
“We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3,” Mulvaney said less than a day after a senior administration official insisted that Congress would have to cave into Trump’s demand for the shutdown to end, highlighting Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style.
A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday after funding for numerous departments and agencies expired. The closure affects hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country and was expected to last at least through Thursday, when the House and Senate meet again.
Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, respectively, are federal holidays, meaning the government would have been closed anyway. That means Wednesday is the first day the public could begin to feel the effects of lost government services, Mulvaney said.

Related posts:

  1. White House Insists Anew On Border Wall Funding
  2. Dems Would OK Money For Border Security, No Wall
  3. Holiday-Season Gridlock In DC Brings Partial Federal Closure
  4. The Latest: Dems Blame Trump’s “Temper Tantrum” For Shutdown
Related Posts
Indonesia Tsunami

Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280

Fred Cruz 0

New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings

jsalinas 0

Jennie-O Recalls Nore Than 164,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video