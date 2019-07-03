President Trump Says 4th of July Event Will Cost “Very Little”

An Army soldier hops out of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle after moving it into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump is portraying his big Fourth of July event as a bargain. On Twitter today, Trump said “the cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth.”

Trump noted the military planes set to take part in flyovers are based nearby and the only cost will be fuel. He added that all of the fireworks have been donated. The Washington Post reported that two-point-five million dollars has been diverted from the National Park Service to pay for Trump’s celebration on the National Mall.