President Trump Says BLM Leader Promoting Treason

President Trump is accusing a Black Lives Matter leader of treason. The President quoted an unnamed leader of saying if the U.S. doesn’t give them what they want, they will burn down the system and replace it. He called that treason, sedition and insurrection.

The tweet likely refers to Hawk Newsome who made that quote in a Fox News interview Wednesday. He’s a B-L-M leader of Greater New York. Newsome said later in that interview he does not condone or condemn rioting. But he said the protests have led to positive change.