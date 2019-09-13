NATIONAL

President Trump Says Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Make Him ‘Look Orange’

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Trump is complaining about energy-efficient light bulbs right after his administration rolled back Obama-era rules for their use. The President said the environmentally-friendly lights make him look orange.

The Department of Energy eliminated the energy-efficiency standards for many light bulbs on the market this week. It argued customers should be free to choose which bulb they want to use.

Opponents argue using the traditional bulbs will substantially increase energy consumption and household costs. Trump said the energy-efficient bulbs are more expensive.

