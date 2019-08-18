NATIONAL

President Trump Says Exploring A Deal To Buy Greenland Not A High Priority

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump says he’s exploring options on possibly buying Greenland. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey before making the flight back to Washington, Trump confirmed interest in making a deal, but added that it’s not a high priority.

Earlier, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told Fox News Sunday the Trump administration is looking at purchasing the island from Denmark because it’s a strategic place with valuable minerals. The Danish government has said Greenland is not on the market.

