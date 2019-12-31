NATIONAL

President Trump Says He’ll Sign First-Step China Trade Deal On Jan. 15

By 66 views
0
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, is pictured in foreground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP)-President Donald Trump says he’ll sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15. President Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that he’ll then travel to Beijing at a later date for talks aimed at reaching agreement on outstanding sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship. In the deal reached earlier in December, the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs on China and China agreed to buy larger quantities of U.S. farm products, such as soybeans. The agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal President Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues for future talks.

Raging Wildfires Trap 4,000 At Australian Town’s Waterfront

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL