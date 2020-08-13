President Trump Says UAE To Open Diplomatic Ties With Israel

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House, in Washington. In a tweet on Thursday, Trump said the United Arab Emirates and Israel will establish diplomatic ties in deal halting planned annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. It means the UAE, which is home to the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, would become the first Gulf Arab state to have ties to Israel. Among Arab nations, only Egypt and Jordan have active diplomatic ties with Israel. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)