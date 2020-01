President Donald Trump signs a trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is signing a phase one trade deal with China, easing tensions in a trade war that has gone on nearly two years.

The deal is for the U.S. to ease off some of the sanctions the President has placed on its goods in exchange for China agreeing to purchase more U.S. goods, especially agriculture. It also includes some protections for U.S. intellectual rights.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both set intraday record highs in early trading today.