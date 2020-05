President Donald Trump signs a proclamation in honor of World Nurses Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation in honor of World Nurses Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is signing a proclamation in honor of National Nurses Day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said nurses are “warriors” who are “waging war against the invisible enemy” that is COVID-19. He called the men and women who are on the frontline fighting this virus “true American heroes.” Trump says he will rally the full power of the federal government to help defeat this virus.