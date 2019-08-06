President Trump Sues California Over Primary Ballot

President Trump wants his name on California’s primary ballot and he’s suing the state to make sure it happens. At issue is a new law signed last week requiring presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns to run in the primary.

In one of two lawsuits filed today, the state and national Republican parties argued California’s law is “a naked political attack against the sitting President of the United States.” The lawsuit claims the law will directly affect Trump’s ability to secure the nomination. Trump has refused to hand over his returns saying they’re under audit.