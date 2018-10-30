Home NATIONAL President Trump Talks About The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting In Fox News Interview
President Trump Talks About The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting In Fox News Interview
President Trump Talks About The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting In Fox News Interview

President Trump is defending himself after being accused of igniting the hate that fueled the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Trump said in an interview with Fox News that it’s ridiculous to link him to the shooting in any way because of his own Jewish ties and support.

First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband are Jewish, and Trump says he has done a lot for Israel, such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital. The President said he is looking forward to making a stop in Pittsburgh and would have done so sooner if it wasn’t such a distraction.

