President Trump To Call Turkey's Erdogan On Mideast 'mess'
(AP) President Donald Trump says he’ll be speaking with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Friday “about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East.”
Trump railed during his campaign about the ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, but has boasted about progress in recent months under his watch.
Trump says in a tweet that he’ll “get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars to be there in the first place!”
It’s unclear exactly which countries he’s referring to, but Trump has cited $6 trillion in the past to assess U.S. spending on conflicts in the Middle East.

