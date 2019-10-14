NATIONALTRENDING

President Trump to Issue New Sanctions Against Turkey

By 106 views
0

President Trump is going to issue new sanctions against Turkey due to their destabilizing actions in northern Syria. The president tweeted a statement saying he will sign an executive order to authorize sanctions against current and formal officials of the Government of Turkey.

The president also announced he would increase tariffs on steel to 50-percent and the U.S will “immediately stop” trade negotiations. Trump said Turkey’s actions are endangering civilians and “threatening peace, security and stability in the region.”

 

Turkish President Says They Will Not Back Down Against Kurds

Previous article

Public Input Wanted For Bahia Grande Public Access Proposals

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL