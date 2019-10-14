President Trump to Issue New Sanctions Against Turkey

President Trump is going to issue new sanctions against Turkey due to their destabilizing actions in northern Syria. The president tweeted a statement saying he will sign an executive order to authorize sanctions against current and formal officials of the Government of Turkey.
The president also announced he would increase tariffs on steel to 50-percent and the U.S will “immediately stop” trade negotiations. Trump said Turkey’s actions are endangering civilians and “threatening peace, security and stability in the region.”
Comments