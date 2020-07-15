President Trump To Meet With Family Of Vanessa Guillen

President Trump is going to meet with the family of Vanessa Guillen. The Houston native and Fort Hood Soldier was killed by a fellow soldier in April. On Tuesday, the family’s attorney announced they will meet with the President on July 29th.

The family is helping sponsor a bill known as the hashtag-IamVanessaGuillen bill intended to provide greater protection for active duty military members, females in particular.

A media event about the bill is planned for July 30th when the measure will be officially introduced in Congress in Washington, D.C.