President Trump To Speak At Farm Bureau Convention In Austin

President Donald Trump

President Trump is slated to speak in Austin at an agriculture sector event. The 101st annual American Farm Bureau Federation Convention and Trade Show takes place from January 17th to the 22nd at the Austin Convention Center. President Trump will address the body on January 19th.

In a statement yesterday, AFBF President Zippy Duvall says the country’s farmers and ranchers thank President Trump for making agriculture a priority in his administration’s policies and look forward to his visit.

More in TEXAS